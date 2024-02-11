Top Stories
Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

'Wicked' Movie Trailer: Watch First Look at Broadway Adaptation Starring Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

When Did Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 6:40 pm

Reba McEntire Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl 2024: Video Revealed to Watch Online!

Reba McEntire Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl 2024: Video Revealed to Watch Online!

Reba McEntire gave an incredible performance of the National Anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl and you can watch video of the moment right here!

The iconic singer performed the Star-Spangled Banner during the pre-game show on Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“Oh, I’m so excited. You know, it’s not about me. It’s about everybody who has worked so hard to get to the Super Bowl, and my job is to bring the patriotism,” Reba told People ahead of her performance at the big game.

Head inside to watch the performance…

Ahead of the performance, she was seen walking to the field with boyfriend Rex Linn.

Watch the full performance below!

Watch all of the commercials airing during the Super Bowl right here!
