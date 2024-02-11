Reba McEntire Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl 2024: Video Revealed to Watch Online!

Reba McEntire gave an incredible performance of the National Anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl and you can watch video of the moment right here!

The iconic singer performed the Star-Spangled Banner during the pre-game show on Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“Oh, I’m so excited. You know, it’s not about me. It’s about everybody who has worked so hard to get to the Super Bowl, and my job is to bring the patriotism,” Reba told People ahead of her performance at the big game.



Ahead of the performance, she was seen walking to the field with boyfriend Rex Linn.



