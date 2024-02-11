Super Bowl 2024 Performers List: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer & More Revealed!

It’s finally here: the 2024 Super Bowl!

Today, fans across the USA and abroad will be watching the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, but many will be tuning in for the A-list stars set to perform.

We have all the info about who will be singing the National Anthem, “America the Beautiful,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and more!

Keep reading for the full list of performers…

Reba McEntire – National Anthem

Country music legend Reba McEntire will be singing the National Anthem ahead of the Super Bowl this year!

Post Malone – America the Beautiful

Post Malone has been chosen to sing “America the Beautiful” this year!

Andra Day – Lift Every Voice And Sing

Andra Day has been chosen to sing “Lift Every Voice And Sing” ahead of the big game!

ASL Confirmed Performers

There will also be performers performing the “National Anthem,” “America the Beautiful,” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in ASL!

Coda star Daniel Durant will perform the National Anthem in ASL, model Anjel Piñero (see above) will perform “America the Beautiful” in ASL, and actor Shaheem Sanchez (see below) will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in ASL!

Kaskade – In Game DJ

Kaskade has replaced Tiesto as the official in game DJ for the Super Bowl.

Kaskade will be DJ’ing pre-game to help the players warm up, and he will also be playing during certain breaks in game. Tiesto was supposed to be the DJ for the game, but had to back out just a few days ago.

Usher – Halftime Show

Usher is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show this year!

He recently teased Super Bowl cameos, too!