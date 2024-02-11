T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Jason Momoa Joins ‘Scrubs’ Stars Zach Braff & Donald Faison for Musical Ad!

Jason Momoa is bringing the humor to the Super Bowl!

The Game of Thrones star appears in the T-Mobile 2024 Super Bowl ad dancing to Irene Cara’s “Flashdance… What a Feeling” alongside Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

In the clip, Jason gets doused with water, hits a few high notes and even meets the movie’s own Jennifer Beals.

“People are just seeing a different side of me,” he told Variety of the clip, pointing out that he’s “known as a dramatic actor.”

“People reach out and ask me to do some funny stuff.”

“He was so fun, so high energy, in such a silly mood like we always are. I think it really shows,” Donald says of the project. “It’s kind of like a rock musical in a lot of ways when he jumps on board.”

