Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

'Wicked' Movie Trailer: Watch First Look at Broadway Adaptation Starring Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

When Did Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 6:00 pm

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Jason Momoa Joins ‘Scrubs’ Stars Zach Braff & Donald Faison for Musical Ad!

Jason Momoa is bringing the humor to the Super Bowl!

The Game of Thrones star appears in the T-Mobile 2024 Super Bowl ad dancing to Irene Cara’s “Flashdance… What a Feeling” alongside Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

In the clip, Jason gets doused with water, hits a few high notes and even meets the movie’s own Jennifer Beals.

Keep reading to find out more…

“People are just seeing a different side of me,” he told Variety of the clip, pointing out that he’s “known as a dramatic actor.”

“People reach out and ask me to do some funny stuff.”

“He was so fun, so high energy, in such a silly mood like we always are. I think it really shows,” Donald says of the project. “It’s kind of like a rock musical in a lot of ways when he jumps on board.”

Watch the clip, and see all of the 2024 Super Bowl ads so far!
