Top Stories
Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite &amp; Identifying All of Her Friends

Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

'Wicked' Movie Trailer: Watch First Look at Broadway Adaptation Starring Ariana Grande &amp; Cynthia Erivo

'Wicked' Movie Trailer: Watch First Look at Broadway Adaptation Starring Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

When Did Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

When Did Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 7:27 pm

Taylor Swift Photos from Super Bowl 2024: See Every Picture of Her in the Suite

Taylor Swift Photos from Super Bowl 2024: See Every Picture of Her in the Suite

Taylor Swift is having a blast at the 2024 Super Bowl and we have so many amazing photos of her at the game!

The 34-year-old singer is sitting with BFF Blake Lively and more friends in a suite at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday (February 11) in Las Vegas.

Taylor is cheering on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, and she’s sitting with both his family and her family.

We have a list of all the celebs who are in the suite with Taylor, along with some people who you might not be familiar with already.

Taylor flew all the way from Tokyo, Japan to attend the game after performing four shows on the Eras Tour. She’ll have to fly to Australia later this week to continue the tour!

Browse through the gallery for 50+ photos of Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl…
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 01
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 02
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 03
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 04
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 05
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 06
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 07
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 08
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 09
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 10
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 11
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 12
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 13
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 14
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 15
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 16
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 17
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 18
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 19
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 20
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 21
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 22
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 23
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 24
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 25
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 26
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 27
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 28
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 29
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 30
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 31
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 32
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 33
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 34
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 35
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 36
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 37
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 38
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 39
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 40
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 41
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 42
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 43
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 44
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 45
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 46
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 47
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 48
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 49
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 50
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 51
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 52
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 53
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 54
taylor swift super bowl suite photos 55

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Super Bowl, Taylor Swift