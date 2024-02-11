Taylor Swift Photos from Super Bowl 2024: See Every Picture of Her in the Suite

Taylor Swift is having a blast at the 2024 Super Bowl and we have so many amazing photos of her at the game!

The 34-year-old singer is sitting with BFF Blake Lively and more friends in a suite at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday (February 11) in Las Vegas.

Taylor is cheering on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, and she’s sitting with both his family and her family.

We have a list of all the celebs who are in the suite with Taylor, along with some people who you might not be familiar with already.

Taylor flew all the way from Tokyo, Japan to attend the game after performing four shows on the Eras Tour. She’ll have to fly to Australia later this week to continue the tour!

