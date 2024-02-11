Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss After Super Bowl Win - Every Photo & Video!

Top Stories
Sun, 11 February 2024 at 11:20 pm

Taylor Swift went down to the field and helped her boyfriend Travis Kelce celebrate his big win at the 2024 Super Bowl!

The 34-year-old singer was in a private suite with her famous friends while cheering on Travis, also 34, during the game on Sunday night (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Taylor was locked in on the game all night long and was ecstatic to see the Kansas City Chiefs pull of a win in the final seconds of overtime. She was down on the field by the time Travis was giving a post-game speech and brief performance of “Viva Las Vegas.”

WHO SAT WITH TAYLOR? See the full list of guests in her suite!

After Travis got off the stage, he went right to Taylor and shared a sweet kiss with her!

Head inside to watch the video and browse through the gallery for all of the photos…

Make sure to also see the photos and video of their post-game celebration on the field two weeks ago.

Browse through the gallery for every photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kissing after the game…
