Sun, 11 February 2024 at 5:21 pm

Travis Kelce & Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Addressed That Major Rumor That Spread About Him During Their Relationship

Travis Kelce & Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Addressed That Major Rumor That Spread About Him During Their Relationship

The 2024 Super Bowl is happening in just a little while, and all eyes will be on Travis Kelce, and his girlfriend Taylor Swift!

Well, prior to the 34-year-old star tight end’s relationship with the superstar singer, he was in a five-year relationship with his ex, Kayla Nicole.

In 2022, a huge rumor about Kayla and Travis‘ relationship went viral online, and they both responded to it. We’re breaking it down here for you.

Keep reading to see more…

