Usher Pays Homage to Michael Jackson in Subtle Way During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher made it clear that he wanted to pay homage to iconic Black artists when he took the stage for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday (February 11), and we caught at least one reference to the late King of Pop – Michael Jackson.

The 45-year-old Confessions crooner took over the field in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for a 15-minute set that included many of his biggest hits and quite a few celebrity cameos.

There was also an apparent nod to Michael, who he recently shouted out on his new album.

Read more about the nod to Michael Jackson…

During his performance, fans likely noticed that Usher performed at one point with only one white glove on. This appears to be a nod to Michael, who did the same.

The glove became a signature component of Michael‘s wardrobe. One of his iconic gloves even sold at auction for $190,000 back in 2010.

But it also seemingly served a purpose. Back in 2015, actress Cicely Tyson revealed that a designer who worked with both her and Michael told her that the glove was to help the musician cover up vitiligo, a disease that impacts your skin.

“The glove was to cover the vitiligo; that’s how that glove came into being,” she said, via CNN.

We’ll let you know if we see any other apparent nods to other artists.

If you missed it, Usher recently revealed the important lesson that he learned from Michael when they worked together.