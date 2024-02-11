What is Temu? Watch Super Bowl Commercial 2024 & Learn More About the App!

Temu has debuted a new their new Super Bowl commercial!

The e-commerce app run by Chinese company PDD Holdings released their new commercial to get people excited about all of their deals and savings during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11).

Keep reading to find out more…If you didn’t know, Temu was first launched in September 2022 and is “an e-commerce company that connects consumers with millions of merchandise partners, manufacturers and brands with the mission to empower them to live their best lives. Temu is committed to offering the most affordable quality products to enable consumers and merchandise partners to fulfill their dreams in an inclusive environment,” according to the Temu website.

In honor of the Super Bowl, Temu is giving away millions of dollars in deals and gifts!

