What Time Does Usher's Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Start? Details Revealed!

While many people are excited to watch the 2024 Super Bowl, many will want to tune in solely to watch Usher‘s halftime show performance!

Well, we have the details about when you should tune in on CBS.

Keep reading to find out more…

Usher already revealed that his halftime show will actually be longer than most halftime shows.

The halftime show is usually 13 minutes long, but Usher‘s will be 15 minutes long!

In terms of when you should tune in: the Super Bowl officially begins at 6:30pm ET. The first half of the game if usually around 90 minutes, meaning that you should be prepared for Usher to perform around 8pm ET.

There’s a big rumor that a huge star will be joining Usher for the show.

The San Francisco 49ers are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs this year, and it's sure to be a great game.