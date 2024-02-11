When Did Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

Taylor Swift left Tokyo, Japan right after her Eras tour shows to head to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play!

If you don’t know, Travis is on the Kansas City Chiefs as their star tight end. The Chiefs are playing against the San Francisco 49ers today.

Taylor has been supporting Travis at so many of his games this season, and you may be wondering when they actually got together.

We’re here with the info!

