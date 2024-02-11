Who Are Patrick Mahomes' Family Members? Meet His Dad Pat, Mom Randi & Brother Jackson

Patrick Mahomes‘ family has been in the spotlight since the Kansas City Chief star’s meteroric rise in the NFL!

The 28-year-old quarterback has won two Super Bowls and earned a pair of Most Valuable Player awards over his seven seasons in the league.

On Sunday (February 11), Patrick will play in the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick‘s family will certainly be there to cheer him on, as they have many times before!

Ahead of the big game, we gathered all there is to know about Patrick‘s dad Pat, mom Randi, and brother Jackson.

Patrick‘s dad Pat Mahomes is a former Major League Baseball player. The 53-year-old pitched for the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates, from 1992 to 2003.

Pat is divorced from Patrick and his brother’s mom Randi Martin. They married in the 1990s and separated in 2006.

Randi gave birth to Patrick in 1995 at the age of 20. She also has a daughter, Mia Randall, from another relationship.

“Patrick is my first child, and I grew up with him basically,” she recently told People. “I had him at a young age, and I don’t go out saying that’s the best thing to do, but it was the best thing for me just because it made me grow up.”

Randi regularly posts photos and videos about her family life on her Instagram page, which has over 150,000 followers!

Many know Patrick‘s brother Jackson Mahomes as a social media influencer. However, the 23-year-old has also created quite a bit of controversy.

Jackson was arrested in May 2023 after he allegedly touched a woman without consent at a Kansas City restaurant. He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery.

The felony sexual battery charges were dropped in January 2024, but Jackson still faces a misdemeanor battery charge, per the AP.

Nonetheless, Jackson boasts over 1 million followers on his TikTok page, where he often shares content of himself supporting his brother at Chiefs games.

