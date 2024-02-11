Top Stories
Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite &amp; Identifying All of Her Friends

Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

Super Bowl 2024 Performers List: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer &amp; More Revealed!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers List: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer & More Revealed!

When Did Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

When Did Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 4:15 pm

Who Is Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend? He's Engaged to Future Wife Olivia Culpo (Photos & Info!)

Who Is Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend? He's Engaged to Future Wife Olivia Culpo (Photos & Info!)

Christian McCaffrey is arguably one of the best running backs in the NFL right now, but you might be wondering who he’s dating (and you may even see some shots of her during the 2024 Super Bowl!)

Well, the 27-year-old running back is actually engaged to Olivia Culpo, 31!

Keep reading to find out more…

Olivia is a very famous model! She won both Miss USA and then Miss Universe in 2012. She has modeled for some of the biggest brands in the world since then, including Sports Illustrated.

Olivia and Christian were first linked in 2019 and got engaged in 2023.

She previously dated Nick Jonas and former NFL player Danny Amendola. You may recognize Olivia as she co-starred with Nick Jonas in his 2014 music video for his song “Jealous.”

In 2022, Olivia and her sisters, Aurora and Sophia, co-starred on the reality show The Culpo Sisters. It aired on TLC for one season.

Olivia and Christian went viral in early 2020 for what happened with her pants on their date night!

See photos of both Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey…
Just Jared on Facebook
christian mccaffrey olivia culpo photos 01
christian mccaffrey olivia culpo photos 02
christian mccaffrey olivia culpo photos 03
christian mccaffrey olivia culpo photos 04
christian mccaffrey olivia culpo photos 05
christian mccaffrey olivia culpo photos 06
christian mccaffrey olivia culpo photos 07
christian mccaffrey olivia culpo photos 08
christian mccaffrey olivia culpo photos 09
christian mccaffrey olivia culpo photos 10
christian mccaffrey olivia culpo photos 11
christian mccaffrey olivia culpo photos 12
christian mccaffrey olivia culpo photos 13
christian mccaffrey olivia culpo photos 14
christian mccaffrey olivia culpo photos 15
christian mccaffrey olivia culpo photos 16
christian mccaffrey olivia culpo photos 17
christian mccaffrey olivia culpo photos 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Super Bowl, Christian McCaffrey, Football, nfl, Olivia Culpo, Super Bowl