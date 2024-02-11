Who Is Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend? He's Engaged to Future Wife Olivia Culpo (Photos & Info!)

Christian McCaffrey is arguably one of the best running backs in the NFL right now, but you might be wondering who he’s dating (and you may even see some shots of her during the 2024 Super Bowl!)

Well, the 27-year-old running back is actually engaged to Olivia Culpo, 31!

Olivia is a very famous model! She won both Miss USA and then Miss Universe in 2012. She has modeled for some of the biggest brands in the world since then, including Sports Illustrated.

Olivia and Christian were first linked in 2019 and got engaged in 2023.

She previously dated Nick Jonas and former NFL player Danny Amendola. You may recognize Olivia as she co-starred with Nick Jonas in his 2014 music video for his song “Jealous.”

In 2022, Olivia and her sisters, Aurora and Sophia, co-starred on the reality show The Culpo Sisters. It aired on TLC for one season.

Olivia and Christian went viral in early 2020 for what happened with her pants on their date night!

See photos of both Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey…