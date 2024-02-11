Who Is Deebo Samuel's Girlfriend? He's Dating Mahogany Jones (Photos & Info!)

Deebo Samuel is one of the star wide receivers for the San Francisco 49ers, and he might be one of the big playmakers in the 2024 Super Bowl!

While you watch him play, you might be curious about his dating history and love life. He’s currently in a relationship with Mahogany Jones!

The pair were first linked back in 2019 and have one child together: a son named Tyshun who was born in 2021.

Mahogany and Deebo were first linked after he was drafted by the 49ers, and were definitely an item when he received his big contract extension. In 2022, he signed a $73.5 million contract for a three year deal with the team.

About the contract, Mahogany shared, “When he told me the offer, I’m like, ‘You’re lying, you’re lying.’ He’s like, ‘No, I’m serious.’ I’m like, ‘I can’t believe it.’ I said, ‘We knew this day was coming.’ But to actually see it, and we both just sat back and [were] like ‘Wow.’”

A little bit about Mahogany: she’s a model and influencer and has her own clothing company called Shades of Mahogany. She has 275,000 Instagram followers and you can see her page here!

