Who Is Reba McEntire's Boyfriend? She Started Dating Rex Linn in 2020, But Has Known Him Since 1991!

Reba McEntire is performing the National Anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl, so you know fans are going to be interested in knowing more about what she’s up to in her personal life these days.

The 68-year-old country singer, who has been married twice before, is currently in a very happy relationship with boyfriend Rex Linn.

Reba and Rex have actually known each other since 1991, but they only started dating in 2020. For those who don’t know, Rex is an actor and he worked with Reba on the movie The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We kept in contact over the years, we both know the same people,” Reba said on Watch What Happens Live. “So it was just like good friends getting back together and having dinner … then we started texting and talking on the telephone and getting to know each other better during the quarantine.”

The couple started dating during the pandemic after they reconnected following the death of Reba‘s mother.

The two stars worked together on season three of Big Sky, in which they played husband and wife.

Reba called Rex the “love of my life” at the time and told People, “To play husband and wife, it’s natural for us. Rex and I rehearse all the time to make sure that when we step on that set, we’re not wasting anybody’s time. We’re professionals. We have our stuff together, we show up on time, we’re ready. We’re not holding up anybody because time is money on the TV set.”

Rex is best known for playing Sgt. Frank Tripp on CSI: Miami and Kevin Wachtell on Better Call Saul.

See who Reba dated before her relationship with Rex.