Who Is San Francisco 49ers Player Fred Warner's Wife? Meet 'Bachelor' Alum Sydney Hightower (& She's Pregnant!)

Fred Warner is ready for game time!

The 27-year-old San Francisco 49ers linebacker is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (February 11) at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Of course, with so much attention surrounding the game, viewers are also interested in knowing more about the personal lives of each player, including their relationship status.

Keep reading to find out more…

Fred is married to Sydney Hightower, a former contestant on The Bachelor!

Sydney competed in Season 24, Peter Weber‘s season. She grew up in Alabama, enrolling at the University of Alabama.

During her season of The Bachelor, she discussed challenges growing up biracial in the south as the daughter of a White mother and a Black and Dominican father.

On the ABC series, she was dubbed the best kisser in the mansion by Peter, but was eliminated in Week 6. (Peter later said it was because he had a stronger connection with other women in the house.)

With the help of Fred’s sister-in-law. Sydney ended up connecting with Fred.

“He was single and had just lost the Super Bowl, so he was feeling down,” she said following the 2020 Super Bowl.

“He was hanging out at his house and not leaving his room much. He would watch shows, and while he didn’t watch much of The Bachelor, his family did…his brother’s wife FaceTimed him and told him there was a girl on The Bachelor that was his type and his vibe. He thought she was being ridiculous, but he reached out. He waited until I was sent home, and around two weeks later, he found me on Instagram and shot his shot!” she revealed on Bachelor Happy Hour.

Fred and Sydney got engaged on May 15, 2021.

“We ended up going to Napa, which is close to us living in the Bay Area, because I love wine and wine country. He knows someone that owns a winery out there and contacted them about proposing,” she said on the podcast.

He also presented her with the final rose, in a nod to the series.

“It was just so beautiful, and he proposed somewhere that we absolutely love. Even what he said in the moment, it was just so special.”

In October 2023, Fred and Sydney announced that they were expecting their first child.

She shared a video on Instagram with shots of the pregnancy test and a sonogram, revealing the baby is due March 2024.

“The past several months we have experienced the most precious moments of our lives,” Sydney wrote in the caption. “Every weekly milestone and new development has been indescribable…the best is yet to come!”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

