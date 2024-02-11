Who Is San Francisco 49ers Player Jake Moody Dating? Meet His Girlfriend Kamryn Abraskin!

Jake Moody is ready for the big game!

The 24-year-old San Francisco 49ers kicker is set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11) in Las Vegas.

Of course, with so much media attention surrounding the game, viewers might be interested to know whether Jake is dating anyone, and more about his current relationship status.

Keep reading to find out more…

Jake Moody has a girlfriend, and they’ve been together for a while now!

The NFL star and his girlfriend, Kamryn Abraskin, have been together since December 17, 2019, after they first met at the University of Michigan in 2019.

“Look at us… who would’ve thought? #1year,” Jake captioned their 1-year anniversary photo together on his Instagram.

Kamryn graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and went on to become an MD candidate at Carle Illinois College of Medicine, via Us Weekly.

She frequently posts in support of her boyfriend Jake from the games most recently sharing photos from the team’s 2023 NFC Championship Game win.

