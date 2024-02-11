Who Is San Francisco 49ers Player Kyle Juszczyk's Wife? Meet Kristin Juszczyk!

It’s game time for Kyle Juszczyk!

The 32-year-old San Francisco 49ers fullback is set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11).

Naturally, plenty of viewers will be curious to know more about all of the players’ personal lives, and whether they’re dating anyone.

Kyle has a wife, and she’s actually made headlines in relation to Taylor Swift!

Kristin Juszczyk is a designer, and she runs her own clothing boutique.

The couple first met in Maryland after Kristin graduated from Towson University in Baltimore, where she worked as a realtor and met Kyle while he was with the Ravens in 2014.

They made their Instagram debut one year later, and by May of 2017, Kyle proposed to Kristin on a beach after three years of dating.

The couple then relocated to California in 2017 when Kyle was traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle and Kristin got married in 2019 in upstate New York with several 49ers in attendance. By 2020, they adopted a dog Mozzarella, who is a Vanderbilt Samoyed, and have since added a Pierogi to their family too.

Because of her childhood love of sewing, Kristin began making unique puffer coats, tops and unique pieces to wear to the games throughout the 2023-2024 NFL season.

By January 2024, she was being commissioned to make a puffer coat for Brittany Mahomes, and even made a matching version for Taylor Swift, who wore Kristin‘s custom design to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the AFC Wild Card game!

Kristin also seemingly manifested her husband’s 49ers NFC Championship win by embroidering “Super Bowl BOUND” on the inside of her custom jersey puffer jacket sleeves!

Check out a video of the design, and their sweet embrace on the field…

