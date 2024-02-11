Who's With Ice Spice at Super Bowl 2024? They've Been Connected for a Long Time!

Ice Spice is at the 2024 Super Bowl with her friend Taylor Swift and you might be curious to know more about the guy sitting next to her, so lets fill you in!

The 24-year-old rapper is right next to Taylor‘s friend Ashley Avignone on one side and she has one of her close friends on the other side.

So, who is he?

Keep reading to find out more…

RiotUSA is there with Ice Spice and he’s one of the rapper’s longtime friends and collaborators.

The music producer, whose real name is Ephrem Lopez, went to college with Ice Spice at SUNY Purchase and they have been producing music together for years.

Taylor brought so many friends to the event and we have a full list of everyone in the suite.