Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Responds to Usher Embracing His Wife During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Plenty of fans had lots to say about Usher and Alicia Keys‘ interaction during the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, but if you ask Swizz Beatz, they’re talking about the wrong things.

The 45-year-old music producer responded after fans poured out their thoughts about the 45-year-old halftime show performer embracing the 43-year-old singer from behind during their fantastic performance together in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday (February 11) in Las Vegas.

Some people felt the entertainers were a little too up close and familiar during their “My Boo” performance. Now, he’s setting the record straight.

“Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants !” Swizz wrote on Instagram.

“Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍 We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽 Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” he continued.

