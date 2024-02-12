'American Born Chinese' Actor Ben Wang Lands Lead Role in New 'Karate Kid' Movie

The new Karate Kid movie has found its lead!

On Monday (February 12), it was revealed that American Born Chinese actor Ben Wang will be starring in the next installment of long-running Karate Kid franchise, which Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan announced back in November 2023.

Keep reading to find out more…The Hollywood Reporter officially confirmed that the 24-year-old actor had been cast in the new movie following a “standout audition demonstrating a deep connection to the character.” Ben is also fluent in Mandarin and is skilled in numerous forms of martial arts, including karate, wing chun kung fu, kempo, and taekwando.

Plot details for the movie are being kept under wraps, but it has been revealed that the latest installment will “bring the story to the East Coast and focus on a teen from China who finds strength and direction via martial arts and a tough but wise mentor (or maybe even two).”

Jonathan Entwistle will be directing the movie from a script by Rob Lieber while Ralph and Jackie will both be reprising their roles from past Karate Kid movies.

As of right now, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on December 13, 2024.