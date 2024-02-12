Top Stories
Taylor Swift Shares Rare Inside Look at Partying with Travis Kelce, Jokes About Taking Her Parents to Nightclub

Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Spoilers Revealed By Reality Steve

Zendaya Wows Alongside Timothee Chalamet & Austin Butler at 'Dune 2' Premiere in Paris

Usher Got Married in Vegas During Super Bowl Weekend!

Dakota Johnson Stuns in See-Through Sheer Dress at 'Madame Web' Premiere

Dakota Johnson is baring it all at the Madame Web premiere!

The 34-year-old star was photographed at the event, which took place on Monday (February 12) at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Dakota looked stunning in a shiny silver sheer dress. She was joined at the premiere by co-stars Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Adam Scott, and more.

She donned a similar see-through look during a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and we have all the photos!

Madame Web opens in theaters on February 14. Watch the trailer here!

If you missed it, Dakota Johnson described the wild stunts she had to do for Madame Web, and revealed why shooting the movie was “psychotic.”

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Dakota Johnson at the Madame Web premiere…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dakota Johnson, Madame Web