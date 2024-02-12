Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, & Billie Eilish Spent Super Bowl Sunday at a Film Festival!

Top Stories
Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Billie Eilish seemingly weren’t tuned in for the Super Bowl this year as they had another big event happening!

All three of the Oscar-nominated stars were in attendance at events during the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday (February 11) in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Emma presented her Poor Things co-star Mark with the American Riviera Award. She said, “Mark has the rare ability to marry pathos with comedy. Watching him on set was the most fun I have ever had on a set.”

Billie and her brother/songwriting partner Finneas O’Connell received the SBIFF Variety Artisans Award.

One day later, all four of the stars were back in Los Angeles to attend the Oscar Nominees Luncheon alongside dozens of other nominated artists.
