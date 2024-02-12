Top Stories
Every Celeb at Super Bowl 2024: 75+ Stars Spotted at Big Game in Vegas

Every Celeb at Super Bowl 2024: 75+ Stars Spotted at Big Game in Vegas

Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Kiss After Super Bowl Win - Every Photo &amp; Video!

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss After Super Bowl Win - Every Photo & Video!

Beyonce Announces 'Renaissance' Act 2 &amp; New Music Release Date!

Beyonce Announces 'Renaissance' Act 2 & New Music Release Date!

2 Streakers at Super Bowl 2024: See Photos &amp; Video of Moment Not Shown on TV

2 Streakers at Super Bowl 2024: See Photos & Video of Moment Not Shown on TV

Mon, 12 February 2024 at 12:22 am

Every Celeb at Super Bowl 2024: 75+ Stars Spotted at Big Game in Vegas

Continue Here »

Every Celeb at Super Bowl 2024: 75+ Stars Spotted at Big Game in Vegas

There were so many celebs in attendance at the 2024 Super Bowl and we’re recapping everyone we spotted in the stands at the NFL’s biggest game of the year.

The Super Bowl was in Las Vegas this year for the very first time, which definitely made it an enticing event for celebs who love Sin City.

Everyone already knows that Taylor Swift was in attendance and she had some famous friends sitting in her suite. But, we also spotted more than 75 other celebs in the crowd and we’re recapping them all.

Browse through the slideshow to see all of the celebs in attendance at the Super Bowl…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: DIGGZY, Getty, CBS, Backgrid
Posted to: 2024 Super Bowl, EG, Extended, Football, nfl, Slideshow, Super Bowl