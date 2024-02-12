Every Celeb at Super Bowl 2024: 75+ Stars Spotted at Big Game in Vegas

There were so many celebs in attendance at the 2024 Super Bowl and we’re recapping everyone we spotted in the stands at the NFL’s biggest game of the year.

The Super Bowl was in Las Vegas this year for the very first time, which definitely made it an enticing event for celebs who love Sin City.

Everyone already knows that Taylor Swift was in attendance and she had some famous friends sitting in her suite. But, we also spotted more than 75 other celebs in the crowd and we’re recapping them all.

Browse through the slideshow to see all of the celebs in attendance at the Super Bowl…