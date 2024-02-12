'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Teaser Trailer Debuts, Netflix Promises a Lot In Store

Season six of Formula 1: Drive to Survive is set to debut in a few weeks, and we have a new teaser!

Here’s the synopsis: Offering unprecedented access, this new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The series will offer never-before-seen footage as we follow new team lineups, management takedowns, fierce friendships and bitter rivalries of another high-octane season on the Formula 1 circuit.

Watch the series, which is debuting on Netflix on February 23, 2024. You can watch past seasons on Netflix right now.

See the trailer for the show, embedded below, and see stills in the gallery!