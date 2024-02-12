Insider Explains Why Travis Kelce Screamed at Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl 2024 (Photos & Video)

An insider is explaining that on field outburst that Travis Kelce had during the 2024 Super Bowl, where he screamed at his head coach Andy Reid and even caused him to lose his balance by bumping into him.

Now, we’re getting more details about the heated moment.

Keep reading to find out more…

An insider told Page Six, “He’s just a passionate player and everyone’s on edge. It’s the Super Bowl! But there was no mal intent. He respects Coach Reid. It’s really just about the passion of the game. It wasn’t anything serious.” The insider shared it was because of his “competitive spirit” that the outburst ended up happening.

Coach Reid spoke about the moment, sharing, “He loves to play the game and he loves to help his team win. It’s not a selfish thing. As much he bumps into me, I get after him. We understand that.”

Travis was asked about the moment on ESPN, which he shared, “I’m gonna keep it between us. I was just telling him how much I love him.”

