Insider Explains Why Travis Kelce Screamed at Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl 2024 (Photos & Video)

Every Celeb at Super Bowl 2024: 75+ Stars Spotted at Big Game in Vegas

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss After Super Bowl Win - Every Photo & Video!

Beyonce Announces 'Renaissance' Act 2 & New Music Release Date!

Mon, 12 February 2024 at 9:09 am

Insider Explains Why Travis Kelce Screamed at Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl 2024 (Photos & Video)

An insider is explaining that on field outburst that Travis Kelce had during the 2024 Super Bowl, where he screamed at his head coach Andy Reid and even caused him to lose his balance by bumping into him.

Now, we’re getting more details about the heated moment.

Keep reading to find out more…

An insider told Page Six, “He’s just a passionate player and everyone’s on edge. It’s the Super Bowl! But there was no mal intent. He respects Coach Reid. It’s really just about the passion of the game. It wasn’t anything serious.” The insider shared it was because of his “competitive spirit” that the outburst ended up happening.

Coach Reid spoke about the moment, sharing, “He loves to play the game and he loves to help his team win. It’s not a selfish thing. As much he bumps into me, I get after him. We understand that.”

Travis was asked about the moment on ESPN, which he shared, “I’m gonna keep it between us. I was just telling him how much I love him.”

See photos of Travis and his girlfriend Taylor Swift on the field after his win.
