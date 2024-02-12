Jennifer Lopez Says New Album 'This Is Me... Now' Could Be Her 'Last Album Ever'

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly hinting at her retirement from music.

The 54-year-old singer and actress will release her ninth studio album This Is Me… Now on February 16. It is her first album in a decade.

However, This Is Me.. Now might also be Jennifer‘s final work. The artist hinted at retirement in a recent interview.

“The truth is I don’t even know if I’ll ever make another album after this. It’s such the kind of quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez J.Lo project and I really feel very fulfilled, so they really will be collector’s items at a certain point,” Jennifer told ET.

She continued, “I feel like it’s the end of a kind of an era for me and the beginning of a new one, so I would never say never, but right now I feel like I really put my heart and soul into this and I’m very excited and it definitely took a lot out of me.”

