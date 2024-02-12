Lana Del Rey Gets Knocked Down in Taylor Swift's Suite After Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl 2024 (Video)

Things got pretty rowdy in Taylor Swift‘s suite at the 2024 Super Bowl!

Lana Del Rey was sitting up in a suite alongside the 34-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer, Blake Lively, Keleigh Teller, and Ice Spice to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs the big game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the very end of the game, Taylor and her friends went absolutely wild when the Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman scored the game-winning touchdown.

Keep reading to find out more…As Lana and the others were celebrating the win, Travis‘ manager Andre Eanes let the excitement get the best of him and ended up jumping on Lana, knocking her down to the ground.

After a moment of cheering, Andre realized what he did and helped Lana get back up, seemingly unharmed.

Following the Chiefs’ win, Taylor, Travis, and more stars partied the night away in Las Vegas!