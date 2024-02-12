New Report Clarifies Mark Ruffalo's MCU Future After Actor Seemingly Confirms Appearance in 'Captain America: Brave New World'

More information about Mark Ruffalo‘s future as the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been revealed!

The 56-year-old actor made his debut as the big green monster, also known as Dr. Bruce Banner, in 2012′s The Avengers. He took over the role for Edward Norton, who starred in 2008′s The Incredible Hulk.

Mark has since appeared in eight more MCU projects, most recently featuring in the 2022 Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

After Mark stated that he would appear in 2025′s Captain America: Brave New World during an appearance at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, a new report has offered some clarity.

During the conversation, Mark was asked if he’s going to appear in the upcoming film and if he’s allowed to talk about it.

“Yeah,” he replied. “It’s going to be great!”

On Monday (February 12), Variety confirmed that Mark will not have a role in Brave New World, and that the actor simply misspoke during the interview.

Unfortunately for Marvel fans, they will have to wait a bit longer for confirmation of the Hulk’s next project!

Last year, The Incredible Hulk director Louis Leterrier explained why sequel plans were scrapped.