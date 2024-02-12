Top Stories
Mon, 12 February 2024 at 3:59 pm

Nicola Peltz Explains Why She Cut Husband Brooklyn Beckham's Cameo Out of New Movie 'Lola'

Nicola Peltz Explains Why She Cut Husband Brooklyn Beckham's Cameo Out of New Movie 'Lola'

Nicola Peltz is sharing some behind-the-scenes details on her new movie Lola!

Nicola, 29, recently made her directorial debut with the new movie, which she also stars in.

In an interview, Nicola joked that husband Brooklyn Beckham is “really upset” because she cut out his cameo in the movie.

Keep reading to find out more…“He had one line, ‘Hi,’ but he kept saying it in a British accent and he was staring directly into the camera,” Nicola shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was like, ‘Oh God, we have to move on, good lord,’” Nicola continued. “So, Brooklyn ended up on the chopping block.”

However, Nicola did credit Brooklyn, 24, for helping her make her directing dreams come true.

“But I couldn’t have done any of this without him because he was such a massive support to me every day on set which I’m so appreciative of,” Nicola gushed.

Nicola had some star-studded support at the movie’s premiere last week!

Lola is out in select theaters and available on VOD now. Watch the trailer here!
