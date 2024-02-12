Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Super Bowl Win With Wife Brittany Mahomes & Their 2 Kids

Patrick Mahomes was greeted by his family after winning the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday (February 11) in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and MVP’s wife Brittany and their two kids, daughter Sterling and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III joined him on the field to join the post-game celebrations.

After all of the celebrating died down, Brittany took to Instagram to celebrate and share some cute family photos with the two little ones.

“Back to Back💯 #chiefskingdom #🤫🤫🤫” she captioned her post. Check it out HERE!

During the game, Brittany was seen sitting in a suite with her brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes after a video went viral where it appeared she was shading him.

If you missed it, one of Patrick‘s old tweets resurfaced following the big win.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrating the Super Bowl win…