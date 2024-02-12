Super Bowl 2024 TV Ratings Revealed - Chiefs vs 49ers Scores Biggest Audience Ever!

The 2024 Super Bowl made television history!

CBS broadcasted the NFL’s championship game, which took place on Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious, posting an overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. Additionally, Usher took the stage at halftime, delivering a showstopping performance!

A day after the Super Bowl, the TV ratings have been revealed!

On Monday (February 12), The Eye Network reported that Super Bowl 58 drew a total of 123.4 million viewers, the most in the event’s history.

The figure represents a 7 percent increase from last year’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

