Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, & More Fly from Vegas to L.A. After Super Bowl Weekend

Taylor Swift and her crew have left Las Vegas after their whirlwind day at the Super Bowl!

The 34-year-old singer was on the ground in Vegas for just about 24 hours and she was spotted taking a private flight back to Los Angeles on Monday afternoon (February 12).

It was reported that Taylor celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win with boyfriend Travis Kelce until about 5am. There are some amazing photos of them at an after party!

Taylor was joined by friends Blake Lively and Ashley Avignone, as well as her parents Andrea and Scott, plus her brother Austin Swift and his girlfriend Sydney Ness.

While we were able to spot all of Taylor‘s companions getting on the plane, her security guards used umbrellas to block photographers from capturing her getting on the jet.

Something that came up in the news last week was a list of celebs whose private jets created the most CO2 emissions in the last year. Fans were surprised to see that Taylor wasn’t in the top 30, despite so much social chatter about her use of private planes.

