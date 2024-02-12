Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss, Dance to Her Song 'Love Story' at Super Bowl 2024 After Party (Video & Photos!)

The party didn’t stop after the 2024 Super Bowl for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce!

The couple hit up the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas at around 2:15 am and stayed in the VIP section until 5:15 a.m alongside some of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates. If you don’t know, Travis and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl that night!

Travis and Taylor were notably seen kissing on the dance floor while dancing to a remix of her hit song, “Love Story.”

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes joined the couple, but departed the nightclub a bit earlier at 3:30 a.m.

Also seen at the nightclub were Miles Teller, Blake Lively, Jason Kelce and Winnie Harlow.

See videos below and photos in the gallery!