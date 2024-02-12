Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss, Dance to Her Song 'Love Story' at Super Bowl 2024 After Party (Video & Photos!)

Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Responds to Usher Embracing His Wife During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Insider Explains Why Travis Kelce Screamed at Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl 2024 (Photos & Video)

Most Watched Super Bowl Commercials During 2024 Super Bowl Revealed!

Mon, 12 February 2024 at 1:53 pm

The party didn’t stop after the 2024 Super Bowl for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce!

The couple hit up the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas at around 2:15 am and stayed in the VIP section until 5:15 a.m alongside some of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates. If you don’t know, Travis and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl that night!

Travis and Taylor were notably seen kissing on the dance floor while dancing to a remix of her hit song, “Love Story.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes joined the couple, but departed the nightclub a bit earlier at 3:30 a.m.

Also seen at the nightclub were Miles Teller, Blake Lively, Jason Kelce and Winnie Harlow.

See videos below and photos in the gallery! And be sure to shop Taylor Swift‘s entire look from the Super Bowl!

@justjared Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dance to "Love Story" after the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory! @taylorswift @traviskelce ♬ original sound – Just Jared

@justjared Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hold hands and join Kansas City Chiefs players and famous friends at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas! @taylorswift @traviskelce @chiefs ♬ original sound – Just Jared

Credit: Tony Tran/Wynn Las Vegas; Photos: MIKE Kirschbaum/Wynn Las Vegas, Danny Mahoney/Wynn Las Vegas
