Taylor Swift's Super Bowl 2024 Outfit - Get the Look & Where to Buy Every Piece, Including That Necklace!

Taylor Swift doesn’t just make waves with her music, but with her sense of style too!

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter had all eyes on her while she rooted on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl, and plenty of viewers wanted to know about the clothing and accessories she rocked for the big game.

There was also a very special necklace she wore in honor of her Chiefs boyfriend!

Taylor supported her boyfriend with a nod to his Kansas City Chiefs jersey number with a custom Stephanie Gottlieb “87” necklace, which goes for $4,250.

She also carried a bejeweled Judith Leiber football clutch, going for $4,495, featuring the same “87″ for good luck.

Of course, she also rocked Kansas City Chiefs red by wearing a bright red Wear by Erin Andrews jacket for $130, with the back of the jacket reading “60,” a nod to the team’s first year of play.

Her outfit also included a Dion Lee corset top, which you can buy for $720, and crystal-embellished Area jeans for $695.

