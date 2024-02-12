Zeeko Zaki & Missy Peregrym Film 'FBI' in NYC Ahead of Season Six Premiere

Zeeko Zaki and Missy Peregrym are spending another long day on set!

The two co-stars were all smiles as they took a break from filming scenes for the upcoming sixth season of their CBS series FBI on Monday afternoon (February 12) in New York City.

For their time on set, Zeeko and Missy coordinated in black outfits with bulletproof vests that had “FBI” written in yellow across the fronts.

The Dick Wolf-created series, which follows an office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in NYC, is back with Season 6 on Tuesday, February 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out all of the cast members that are returning for the new season of FBI.

