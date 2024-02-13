'A Court of Thorns & Roses' Series Shut Down by Hulu

Hulu‘s upcoming series based on A Court of Thorns and Roses is not moving forward.

The 2015 novel written by Sarah J. Maas was to be adapted into a TV show. The project was announced in 2021, and was slated to be developed by For All Mankind creator and Outlander executive producer Ronald D. Moore.

No casting information was ever released.

If you didn’t know, A Court of Thorns and Roses in the first of five books in the fantasy-romance series of the same name. The books follow a huntress who ventures into a mythical land after killing a wolf.

On Monday (February 12), TVLine confirmed that A Court of Thorns and Roses has been shut down by Hulu, which is owned by Disney.

According to the outlet, the series will not be shopped to other platforms.

Back in November, Ronald said that A Court of Thorns and Roses was “still in development.”

“We’ve written some scripts, and we’re just sort of waiting. I think the whole town is kind of waiting to see if we have actors before things really move forward, but it’s still in development,” he stated at the time.

