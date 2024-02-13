'Churchy' - 6 Stars Joining the New BET+ TV Series!

Churchy is heading to BET+!

The highly anticipated new TV series is set to make its debut on the streaming service on Thursday (February 15).

Per the network, the series follows Corey Carr Jr. whose “life takes an unexpected turn when he’s bypassed for leadership of his father’s mega-church. Determined to prove his worth, Corey packs up his dreams and heads to middle-of-nowhere Lubbock, Texas, with lofty ambitions to build his own ministry from the ground up. However, after quickly stumbling upon the realization that small-town church life is an entirely different ball game, Corey slowly accepts that the path to spiritual leadership might just be funnier and more profound than any sermon could ever teach.”

Click through to find out who’s on the cast, and watch the trailer…