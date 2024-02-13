Top Stories
Cillian Murphy Reveals Why He Refuses to Take Photos with Fans

Katy Perry Makes Shocking 'American Idol' Announcement During 'Kimmel' Interview

Next Bond Girl: Top 10 Choices Revealed by Oddsmakers!

Taylor Swift Shares Rare Inside Look at Partying with Travis Kelce, Jokes About Taking Her Parents to Nightclub

Tue, 13 February 2024 at 9:59 am

Cillian Murphy Reveals Why He Refuses to Take Photos with Fans, the 2 Rules Christopher Nolan Has on Set, & More

Cillian Murphy is sharing more in a new interview!

The 47-year-old Oppenheimer actor spoke out about a variety of topics including why he only does one movie per year, the 2 rules Christopher Nolan has on his sets, why he refuses to take photos with fans anymore, and more in GQ‘s latest cover story!

We’ve gathered up the most important info here.

Keep reading for the interview highlights…

