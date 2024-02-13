Top Stories
Blake Lively & So Many Stars Were at Michael Kors Fashion Show in NYC!

Abigail Spencer Debuts Relationship with Boyfriend Oscar Valls at New York Fashion Week

NFL Reveals Audio of Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Conversation After Super Bowl 2024 Win (Video & Transcript!)

Disney Exec Explains Decision to End 'Station 19'

Tue, 13 February 2024 at 11:55 pm

Jennifer Lopez Gets Kisses from Ben Affleck at 'This Is Me... Now' Red Carpet Premiere! (Photos)

Jennifer Lopez Gets Kisses from Ben Affleck at 'This Is Me... Now' Red Carpet Premiere! (Photos)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck bring major star power to any event they attend, but the most important ones are always when they are supporting each other.

The married couple stepped out for the premiere of JLo‘s new music film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story on Tuesday night (February 13) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Ben gave Jen some sweet kisses while they posed for photos on the carpet.

Earlier this week, Jennifer made a surprising revelation about her upcoming ninth studio album, which will be released alongside the movie on Friday.

Did you see the couple in their Super Bowl commercial?

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture gown with Joseph Saidian and Sons vintage Van Cleef & Arpels diamond earrings and A.Jaffe diamond rings.

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the red carpet…
Photos: Getty
