Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Ayo Edebiri Calling Her Career a 'Scam,' Reveals Exactly What Ayo Said in Her Apology

Jennifer Lopez is breaking her silence on the comments that Ayo Edebiri made about her.

If you don’t know, earlier this month, the 28-year-old The Bear star and the 54-year-old singer and actress did Saturday Night Live together, and amid all the press, past comments resurfaced.

In 2020, during an appearance on the Scam Goddess podcast, Ayo said that she believed Jennifer‘s career was “one long scam.”

“Well, that’s the thing. She thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her,” the Emmy winner said. “I think she thinks that she’s still good even though she’s not singing for most of these songs.”

Ayo added that she was “fascinated” by the possibility of Jennifer‘s songs being sung by other artists and said that she started to look into similar cases.

“A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J. Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio,’ like J. Lo was busy. It’s like, ‘Doing what?’ Not singing, obviously!”

Now, JLo is reacting to the comments that Ayo made four years ago.

In an interview with Variety published on Tuesday (February 13), Jennifer shared, “She was mortified and very sweet. She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so f-cking sorry, it was so awful of me.’ It’s funny. I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”

Ayo actually ended up referencing the comments during one of her SNL sketches.