Justin Hartley Reveals Wife Sofia Pernas Will Guest Star on His New Show 'Tracker,' Shares Details On Her Role

Justin Hartley and his wife Sofia Pernas are sharing the screen in an upcoming episode of his show Tracker!

The 47-year-old actor recently revealed that the 34-year-old actress is set to make an appearance on the new series, and she’ll play his character Colter Shaw’s love interest.

In a new interview, Justin spilled the details on his wife’s upcoming guest star spot on the CBS drama.

“Sofia is coming in episode six. She is a blast from the past,” he reveals to THR. “Colter had a relationship with her, and they were kind of in the reward business together. And then she sold him down the river. It wasn’t great.”

“And so, they had a schism that happened in their relationship, and she comes back into his life for a certain reason and they’re forced to work together in a way to get to a common goal,” Justin adds. “By the time you get to episode six, you will see this is outside of Colter’s comfort zone. There is obviously an attraction there, but something that happened that is very sad.”

Tracker just premiered right after the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday night (February 11), and Variety reveals that it reached an average of 18.4 million viewers, retaining “at least 15% of the game’s audience.”

This won’t be the first time that Justin and Sofia have been in the same show. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, last appeared together in an episode of Quantum Leap.

They were also both on Jane the Virgin, though different seasons, and they were both on the daytime soap The Young and the Restless, playing love interests together throughout 2015 and 2016.

Sofia‘s episode of Tracker is likely to air Sunday, March 17th.