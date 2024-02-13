Kayla Nicole Hangs with 49ers WAGs Ahead of Super Bowl 2024

Over Super Bowl weekend, Travis Kelce‘s ex girlfriend Kayla Nicole was seen hanging out with some of the San Francisco 49ers WAGs!

Kayla attended a birthday party, hosted by Casa Del Sol Tequila and Claire Kittle, for Kristin Juszczyk held at the The Vault at the Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Claire is the wife of 49ers tight end George Kittle and Kristin, who is an amazing designer, is married 49ers full back Kyle Juszczyk.

Kristin got a custom Casa Del Sol-themed birthday cake and specialty cocktails to celebrate her special day.

Also in attendance were singer Tyler Rich with wife Sabina, Commanders tight end Logan Thomas, Raiders punter AJ Cole, and others.

The Kansas City Chiefs ended up winning the Super Bowl 25-22.

If you don’t know, Kayla dated Travis for five years before splitting up in 2022.