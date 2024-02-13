Michael Jackson Biopic First Look Photo: See Jaafar Jackson, His Nephew, as the King of Pop!

We have the incredible first look at Jaafar Jackson as his uncle, Michael Jackson, for the Michael Jackson biopic film!

Specifically, the photo is meant to emulate the late icon during his legendary 1992-1993 Dangerous Tour.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

Antoine Fuqua will be directing the film, in theaters on April 18, 2025.

The late King of Pop’s nephew Jaafar was announced to be playing his uncle back in January 2023.

