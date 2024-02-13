NFL Reveals Audio of Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Conversation After Super Bowl 2024 Win (Video & Transcript!)

The NFL has released audio of what was said between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the field after the 2024 Super Bowl!

If you don’t know, the 34-year-old tight end won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in a nail-biting game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (February 11).

Keep reading to find out more…

The two shared a long embrace while having a sweet conversation.

“Thank you for coming, baby,” Travis said while Taylor said simultaneously, “Oh I cannot believe that. I can’t believe you!”

He then said, “Thank you for the support. Thank you for making it halfway across the world.” Taylor also said, “How did you do that?”

He also could be heard saying, “You’re the best, baby, the absolute best.”

“Was it electric?” Travis asked, to which she said, “It was unbelievable.”

The clip is part of Inside the NFL‘s Super Bowl coverage that will air on The CW tonight. During games, some players wear microphones to capture in-game coverage, and it looks like this exchange was caught by his mic!

At the Super Bowl after party, Travis and Taylor kissed and danced to one of her songs!