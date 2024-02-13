'Young Sheldon' EP Confirms [SPOILER] Will Die in Final Season

If you don’t want to know a big storyline for the final season of Young Sheldon, stop reading now, but if you’re a fan of spoilers, we have some details for you.

The show’s executive producer Steve Holland has confirmed that a major character is going to die in the final season. Fans who also watched The Big Bang Theory will probably already know the answer as the death was addressed on that show.

For those who don’t know, Young Sheldon is a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory, following Sheldon as a child into young adulthood.

Head inside to find out who is being killed off Young Sheldon this season…

Sheldon’s father George Sr., played by Lance Barber, is going to die at some point this season.

“I don’t want to say what you will or won’t see, but things will get addressed,” Holland told TVLine. “We are not beholden to every joke that was ever made on The Big Bang Theory, but we do feel beholden to the larger canon and the larger events that shape Sheldon’s life. We want to honor those.”

He added, “That is a thing that happens in Sheldon’s life. This is the same character [from Big Bang]. We are living in the same universe as Big Bang and that sort of world building is important. Big things that [Adult Sheldon said] happened in his life without a doubt happened.”

When asked if they would avoid the death, Holland said, “Absolutely not.”

The cast has seemingly teased that emotional scenes are ahead on Young Sheldon. See which actors are expected to return for the final episodes.