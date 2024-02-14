Top Stories
Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 Parade, 1 Dead & Multiple Children Shot

Kristen Stewart Addresses Wedding Plans & Having Babies With Fiancee Dylan Meyer, Being Queer in Hollywood, & More

Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Casting Revealed!

Celebrities Who Dislike Valentine's Day, Plus the Reasons Why (Including Some Married A-Listers!)

Wed, 14 February 2024 at 1:53 pm

9 Celebrity Couples Who Got Engaged Or Married On 'Valentine's Day'

9 Celebrity Couples Who Got Engaged Or Married On 'Valentine's Day'

Valentine’s Day has been a monumental day in some celebrities’ lives!

The February 14th holiday celebrates love all day long, with many having special dates filled with hearts, roses and very romantic dinners.

With all of the love and romance going around, it is one of the top days of the year to get engaged!

According to The Knot, Valentine’s Day caps off what is thought of as “Proposal Season” – and many celeb couples have taken advantage of it.

Just Jared has rounded up nine celebrity couples who have either gotten married, engaged, or both on the romantic holiday – and they’re all still together!

Check out which celebrity couples said yes or “I Do” on Valentine’s Day…

