Backstreet Boys Member AJ McLean Reintroduces Himself as Alexander James With New Song

AJ McLean is reintroducing himself as Alexander James.

The 46-year-old Backstreet Boys member is changing his stage name with a new song, called “Electric.”

“The past few years have seen me do a lot of soul-searching about who I am and what that means. AJ has always been a huge part of me, but at the end of the day, I am Alex,” he told Us Weekly.

He will also be joining NSYNC’s Joey Fatone for an eight-city tour in March, performing their hits with a seven-piece band, offering fans intimate conversations and never-before-told stories.

“I’m so excited to head out for this round of dates with my friend Joey. [It’s] the perfect chance to listen to old favorites and share some special new songs that our loyal fans will be the first to hear,” he said.

He will join the rest of the Backstreet Boys to headline a residency at Moon Place in Cancún, Mexico from April 18-21.

Watch the video for “Electric”…