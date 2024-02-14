Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter Step Out for Date Night in West Hollywood

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter are enjoying a night out!

The new couple stepped out for a dinner date at Delilah on Monday night (February 12) in West Hollywood, Calif.

In photos obtained by People, the 31-year-old Saltburn actor and the 24-year-old “Feather” were all smiles as they were seen leaving Delilah and walking to Ysabel lounge to continue their date night.

Keep reading to find out more…For their night out, Barry wore a red bomber jacket over a white T-shirt paired with tan trousers while Sabrina wore a sleeveless black dress with knee-high black boots.

Sabrina and Barry seemingly met in September 2023 when they both attended the Givenchy fashion show in Paris and they were first spotted on a date together in December.

Earlier this month, Sabrina and Barry coupled up for a Grammys after party!