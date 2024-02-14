Wed, 14 February 2024 at 9:59 am
Celebrities Who Dislike Valentine's Day, Plus the Reasons Why
It’s Valentine’s Day, and while some enjoy celebrating the holiday, many celebs have expressed their dislike for a variety of reasons.
Certain celebs have gotten real about their beliefs during interviews and on social media. We’ve compiled a list of all the celebrities who have not enjoyed celebrating Valentine’s Day over the years.
Keep reading to see which celebrities do not like Valentine’s Day and why…
