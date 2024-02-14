'Fantastic Four' Casting Revealed - 4 Stars Announced for Marvel Movie!

The Fantastic Four is here!

Marvel Studios has revealed the casting for the highly anticipated film on Wednesday (February 14).

The first characters created for Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby will be played by four superstars.

Disney has also swapped the release dates of The Fantastic Four, now set for July 25, 2025 and Thunderbolts, now set for May 2, 2025, via Variety.

The Fantastic Four are astronauts who are remade into superheroes after they’re exposed to cosmic rays in space. Story details have not yet been made public.

Click through to meet the Fantastic Four…